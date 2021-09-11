Hush (HUSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,000.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $699,409.84 and $1,000.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00288315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00146319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00182865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

