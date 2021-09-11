Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Reaches $82.79 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $21.46 or 0.00047568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and $2.26 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00180141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,084.82 or 0.99951398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.58 or 0.07071186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00918614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 17,097,481 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

