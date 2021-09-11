Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $625,806.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00161964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

