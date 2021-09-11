HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $36.14 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $2.23 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,596.08 or 1.00036073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.00886384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00441406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00319032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005807 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

