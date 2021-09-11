HyperDAO Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.14 million and $559,332.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

