I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $534.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00439629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.92 or 0.01199994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,099,380 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.