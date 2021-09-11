I/O Coin Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $991.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00425530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.99 or 0.01225671 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000217 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,100,671 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

