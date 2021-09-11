i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of i3 Verticals worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of -79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

