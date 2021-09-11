ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00182588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,509.79 or 0.99858732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.75 or 0.07128498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.83 or 0.00868531 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.