ICHI Price Hits $4.02 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $14.09 million and $4.71 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00008855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,180 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

