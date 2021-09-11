Ideaology (IDEA) Price Down 25.3% This Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.26 million and $273,357.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

