IDEX Membership (IDXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,948.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership coin can now be bought for about $492.95 or 0.01090620 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $985,897.65 and $3,948.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a coin. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AURA is the primary token of IDEX and the Aurora project, allowing users to directly contribute to and benefit from the project. Users can stake AURA and earn fees collected by IDEX in return for helping secure components of our decentralized architecture (see below). Additionally, AURA also incentivizes platform adoption and trading volume through IDEX trading rewards which are automatically distributed to users’ wallets based on their monthly trading volume. “

