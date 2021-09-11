IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

