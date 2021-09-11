Idle (IDLE) Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Idle has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $348,136.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00012337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.87 or 0.99516485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.89 or 0.07117425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00854626 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.