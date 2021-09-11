IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

IPGDF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

