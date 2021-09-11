Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 20.3% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $472.65 or 0.01035881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $300.10 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.22 or 0.07140828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

