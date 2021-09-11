imbrex (REX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 13% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $122,933.50 and approximately $334.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

