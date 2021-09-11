Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 44,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 214,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

