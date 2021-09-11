Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.79 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00182957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,789.82 or 1.00191814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.27 or 0.07135931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.00876965 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars.

