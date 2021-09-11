Indexed Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006635 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $67,438.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

