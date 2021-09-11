Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Tops $413,796.74

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $413,796.74 and $2.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00059263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00159387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043161 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.