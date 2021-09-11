INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head to Head Comparison

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.62 $4.31 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.63 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats INDUS Realty Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.