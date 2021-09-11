Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

