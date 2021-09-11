Ink (INK) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $573,323.93 and approximately $458.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

