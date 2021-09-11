Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Position Boosted by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period.

NOCT opened at $38.91 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

