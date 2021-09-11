Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.52 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.