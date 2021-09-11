Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.17. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.