Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.