Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stake Trimmed by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,876 shares during the quarter. Inovalon accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.92% of Inovalon worth $48,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 141,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 850,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.