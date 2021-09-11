Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. engages in buying and selling canola from western Canadian farmers. It specializes in the sale of canola purchased from farmers to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company was founded by Douglas A. Emsley, Brad Farquhar and Gord Nystuen on October 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

