InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,904.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00428516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.24 or 0.01206939 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,728,881 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.