Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,412,351.01.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

