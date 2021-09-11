Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director Sells 640,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,405. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DML shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.