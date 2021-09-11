Insight Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,815.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $128,133.41 and $66,815.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

