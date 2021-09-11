Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122,893.20 and approximately $83,737.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

