inSure (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.02 Million

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

