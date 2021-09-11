Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 50.2% Lower This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $22,483.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

