INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00392066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

