INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.20 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, INT has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00409275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.