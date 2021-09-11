Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.