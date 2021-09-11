Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 2.8%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 17,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 933% from the average daily volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. Research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.