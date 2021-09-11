Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,884,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,341,312 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 501,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

