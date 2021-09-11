Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Down 0.2%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 4,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 target price (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Get Interfor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.