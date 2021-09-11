International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 496,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $18,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

