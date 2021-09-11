International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Critical Analysis

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

This table compares International Stem Cell and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -25.56% N/A -40.57% Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.96% -40.90%

International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Stem Cell and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 13 0 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $97.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Stem Cell and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $7.13 million 0.64 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,334.95 -$404.73 million ($7.39) -8.04

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Stem Cell beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology. The Biomedical Market segment involves in the development, manufacture and commercialization of primary human cell research products. The Therapeutic Market segment focuses on the research and development of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, liver diseases and is currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by William B. Adams, Kenneth C. Aldrich and Gregory S. Keller on August 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.