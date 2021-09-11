Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $9.45 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $9.45 billion and $484.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.00898269 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,934,303 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

