InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

PJUN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.