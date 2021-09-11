Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Down 5.2%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 8,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

ITJTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

