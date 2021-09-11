Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.80. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 345 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

