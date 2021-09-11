Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s Largest Position

Probabilities Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 16.2% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,211,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average is $343.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

